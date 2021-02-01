Biden and GOP senators offer competing COVID-19 relief plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and a group of 10 Senate Republicans have offered competing proposals to help the United States respond to the coronavirus pandemic and provide economic relief to businesses and families.



The president is meeting with the senators on Monday at the White House in what press secretary Jen Psaki described as “an exchange of ideas" and not a forum for Biden to “make or accept an offer." Meanwhile, Democratic leaders in Congress are laying the groundwork for taking up Biden's proposal in the coming weeks.



The topline numbers are this: Biden’s plan calls for an additional $1.9 trillion in federal spending. The 10 GOP senators are calling for about $618 billion in federal spending.



The aid would come on top of the $900 billion coronavirus package that Congress passed in December and the $2.2 trillion package passed in March.



A look at the major differences:



AID TO INDIVIDUALS



Biden is proposing $1,400 checks for individuals earning less than $75,000. The amount would be $2,800 for couples earning less than $150,000.



The 10 GOP senators seek $1,000 checks. They would go to individuals earning less than $40,000 a year and would begin phasing out with a hard cap at $50,000 a year. The payment would increase to $2,000 for couples earning up to $80,000 and phase out with a hard cap at $100,000 a year.



AID TO STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS



Biden's framework would send $350 billion to state and local governments to allay service cuts and keep police, fire and other public-sector workers on the job.



The Republican senators did not include any direct relief to state and local governments in their proposal. There has been strong resistance in the GOP to such assistance, with many arguing it would reward states for poor fiscal management.



AID...