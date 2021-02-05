Senator Bill Cassidy on COVID aid and why Marjorie Taylor Greene is "bad for the conservative movement"
Senate Democrats are moving forward with steps to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, even without Republican support, while the White House continues negotiating with GOP senators who favor a smaller package. Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the negotiations, plus why he thinks Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is "bad for the conservative movement."Full Article