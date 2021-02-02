S&P/ASX 200 jumps 1.37% as gold miners, big banks rally

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) is continuing its solid start to the month by adding another 1.37% to trade at around 6,754 points by 1.50 pm. This follows a positive lead from Wall Street with all major US indices advancing overnight. Locally, big miners, banks and tech stocks have gained with BHP Group (ASX:BHP) up 1.88%, Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) lifting 2.97% and Commonwealth Bank (ASX:CBA) rising 2.59%. The Aussie dollar is trading around 76.38 US cents ahead of this afternoon’s RBA rate decision with the market anticipating no change in interest rates. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (+16.67%), Nelson Resources Ltd (ASX:NES) (+21.79%), Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) (+16.67%), Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) (+13.60%), Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) (+13.64%), Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) (+14.17%) and PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) (+56.25%). Proactive news headlines: PolarX verifies high-grade gold and silver with assays up to 37 g/t gold and 1590 g/t gold at several sites within Humboldt Range Project PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has verified the presence of high gold and silver grades up to 37 g/t gold and 1590 g/t silver at several sites following having received assay results from its due-diligence sampling program at the Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, USA. Great Southern Mining secures options to increase its landholding in the Laverton region of Western Australia Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) has secured an exclusive, irrevocable option over three large exploration license applications around its Cox’s Find Gold Project in the Laverton region of Western Australia. Anson Resources accelerates flagship Paradox project development in response to US Biden Administration’s support for electric vehicles Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) (FRA:9MY) has accelerated its work on the Paradox Brine Project in Utah, US, following the recent policy developments from the Biden Administration, which are expected to directly benefit Anson and provide multiple opportunities for its extensive suite of battery metals projects. Meteoric Resources plans to get drill spinning at Juruena Epithermal gold deposits in Brazil Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) (FRA:RNF) has started its 2021 Brazilian drilling program, targeting a potential Copper-Gold porphyry system beneath the high-grade Juruena Epithermal gold deposits. European Lithium gears up to begin resource extension drilling at Wolfsberg Lithium Project European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VIE:ELI) is progressing towards its goal of becoming one of the first battery-grade lithium producers in Europe and is poised to begin the last stage of exploration required in conjunction with its definitive feasibility study (DFS) at the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria. Moho Resources reports encouraging results for the first nine holes of the Phase 2 RC drilling program at East Samson Dam Prospect Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has reported encouraging results for the first nine holes of the Phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program as part of its resource definition studies, to infill and extend gold mineralisation, at the East Sampson Dam (ESD) prospect. Australian Potash secures full environmental approval for Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project development Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has received a Ministerial Statement from the Minister for Environment, the Honourable Stephen Dawson, which has conveyed that a proposal may be implemented for the Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project. Alto Metals‘ 3D IP survey defines significant targets at depth at Lords Corridor with drilling confirming new 32 metres thick zone of gold mineralisation Alto Metals Ltd’s (ASX:AME) 3D IP survey has identified a number of significant anomalies in the Lords Corridor, up to 400 metres below surface and reverse circulation (RC) drilling has confirmed an alteration halo of gold mineralisation up to 32 metres thick from 200 metres vertical depth. Queensland Pacific Metals secures $1 million R&D facility to accelerate work programs Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (FRA:4EA) has secured a $1 million research and development (R&D) loan facility with Metamor Capital Partners to accelerate its ongoing technical work programs. Platina Resources gears up for an exciting year ahead following steps taken in December quarter Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) is poised for a robust year ahead banking on the numbers of steps taken by the company in the December quarter