Root advocates equity in sponsoring Nascar's Bubba Wallace in Michael Jordan-owned team

The only place Root Insurance Co. encourages excessive speed is on the road is when Bubba Wallace and team are behind the wheel. The digital insurer is among founding sponsors of 23XI Racing. Wallace is lead driver for the joint venture formed last fall by NBA star Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. A Root-branded No. 23 Toyota is set to appear in an upcoming preseason race, with a design released Wednesday. Ty Dillon is subbing for Wallace in the Busch Clash at Daytona…