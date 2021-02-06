The Latest: China gives broader approval for Sinovac vaccine

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China has given broader approval for the domestic-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine.



The decision on the Sinovac vaccine was announced Saturday. It expands who can receive the vaccine beyond the high-risk and priority groups already allowed under an emergency clearance.



The Sinovac vaccine has already been sold to at least 10 other countries and is being administered to people in at least five other countries.



In China, the shot was given emergency approval last July, allowing groups such as medical workers and employees of state-owned firms to receive it. The conditional approval means the vaccine now can be given to the general public.



It is the second locally made vaccine to be given conditional approval. Beijing authorized the state-owned Sinopharm vaccine in December.



