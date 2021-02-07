US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday the country was still in a "deep hole" with millions of lost jobs but that President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion relief plan could generate enough growth to restore full employment by...Full Article
Janet Yellen: Biden's plan could restore full US employment by 2022
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-20
-
Yellen says Biden economic plan could achieve full employment in U.S. in 2022
MarketWatch
-
Yellen: Biden's plan could restore full employment by 2022
SeattlePI.com
-
Yellen: Biden's stimulus plan could bring US back to full employment next year
Upworthy
-
Aspen Economic Strategy Group welcomes seven new members, replacing outgoing Biden-Harris administration appointees
GlobeNewswire