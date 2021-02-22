United grounds 24 Boeing 777s after an engine failed mid-air, burning and dropping debris
An engine was on fire during the United Airlines flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday, forcing the plane to turn around.
Inspectors are looking at Pratt & Whitney engine models used solely on Boeing 777s.
The airline’s voluntary decision came as the Federal Aviation Administration said it plans to order increased safety inspections..