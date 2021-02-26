Metro approves plan for fans to attend SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena

The Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament is returning to Bridgestone Arena, beginning March 10, and a limited number of fans will be able to attend. The Metro Public Health Department has approved a plan to allow 20% of seating capacity, or 3,400 guests, according to a news release. This is consistent with the number of fans that will be allowed to attend Nashville Predators games at Bridgestone in March. “As we have begun to welcome fans back to Bridgestone Arena the past six…