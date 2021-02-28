FEMA to open vaccination center in Greensboro with capacity to inoculate 3,000 per day

Guilford County's Covid-19 vaccination efforts got a shot in the arm on Friday when the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced Friday that a FEMA supported Community Vaccination Center will be established in Greensboro. The center will open at Four Seasons Town Centre on March 10 and will remain open for eight weeks. It will operate seven days a week with the capacity to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations per day, with options for drive-thru service in the parking lot and walk-in service in…