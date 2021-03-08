Roy Blunt won't seek re-election next year

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) said Monday he won't seek re-election next year, scrambling that race. Blunt, 71, has served in the Senate since 2011. He previously served as a congressman and Missouri secretary of state. In a video posted Monday, Blunt said that "in every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I've tried to do my best." "In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I'm sure I wasn't right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time,"…