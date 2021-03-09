Five Things for Tuesday, including UO's stadium price tag and Powell's prez

Five Things for Tuesday, including UO's stadium price tag and Powell's prez

bizjournals

Published

Good morning. Here are Tuesday's Five Things. The Wall Street Journal reported an interesting number the yesterday: $270 million. That is the estimated cost of renovating the University of Oregon's track and field stadium. The project's funding was led by Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who has contributed his wealth the university somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 billion. The allegations continue for OHSU's once celebrated "TikTok Doc" Jason Campbell. Two more accusers have come forward to…

Full Article