Mariners partner with UW Medicine to promote vaccinations

UW Medicine and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday announced a partnership that aims to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to underserved communities in the region and raise awareness of the vaccines' safety and importance. The Mariners will provide $2 million to support UW Medicine’s community outreach and mobile vaccination efforts, which are based primarily at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. The campaign, called “This is our shot to strike out Covid-19,” features videos from Mariner players…