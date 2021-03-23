Yellen, Powell say more needed to promote recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell say more must be done to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and to promote a full economic recovery.



While both struck upbeat notes about the future of the economy in prepared testimony Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee, they also warned that the economy needs help.



It marked the first joint appearance by the two economic leaders in their current jobs and it was Yellen's first congressional appearance since taking over as Treasury secretary.



Yellen thanked Congress for passing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was approved with only Democratic support. All Republicans in the House and Senate opposed the measure.



“With the passage of the Rescue Plan, I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact,” Yellen said. “And I believe they will be met there by a growing economy. In fact, I think we may see a return to full employment next year.”



The economy fell into a deep recession a year ago and though it began to mend by summer, nearly 10 million of the jobs lost have not been recovered.



Powell testified that a recovery is far from complete, so the Fed will “continue to provide the economy the support it needs for as long as it takes.”



The Fed will “not lose sight of the millions of Americans who are still hurting, including lower wage workers in the services sector, African Americans, Hispanics and other minoirty groups that have been especially hard hit,” Powell said.



The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0% to 0.25% at its meeting last week and even though it significantly boosted its economic forecast, it...