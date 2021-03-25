EXPLAINER: What we know about a ship blocking the Suez Canal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A giant backhoe and a squadron of tugboats look minuscule against the cargo ship’s bulk, demonstrating the enormity of the challenge at hand: freeing the wedged, skyscraper-sized container ship that has blocked the entire width of the Suez Canal and created a major traffic jam on one of the world’s most crucial trade routes.



The tugs and diggers toiled on Thursday as over 150 vessels carrying goods to destinations across the world on tight schedules remained trapped on either end of the canal, which links the Mediterranean and Red Seas.



Over its 150-year history, Egypt's Suez Canal has seen wars and crises — but nothing quite like the stranding of the Ever Given.



HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?



That remains murky. The vessel entered the canal from the Red Sea on Tuesday morning and ran aground 45 minutes later.



The ship's operator and Egyptian officials blamed winds gusting as much as 50 kilometers per hour (30 miles per hour), along with a sandstorm sweeping the area.



Cargo ships have grown in recent years to take on more containers as fuel prices have risen because big boats burn less fuel per container moved. Some have wondered if the ultra-large size of the Ever Given was a factor.



While the supersize of ships can increase their risk of running aground in the Suez Canal, boats just as big buffeted by winds just as strong have passed through the waterway without incident before.



Instead, it’s likely that “a combination of factors" was at play, said Ian Woods, a marine cargo lawyer and partner with the firm Clyde & Co.



"There’s the exposure to the elements, potential for a loss of power, potential for steering problems,” Woods said. “We’d expect a full investigation.”



The obstruction could prove embarrassing for...