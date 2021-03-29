The Latest: Portugal tightens COVID-19 flight restrictions

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is tightening its flight restrictions due to COVID-19, introducing stricter limits on arrivals from other European Union countries where the pandemic has worsened.



The Interior Ministry announced Monday that people arriving from countries with an incidence rate of more than 500 per 100,000 population over 14 days must quarantine for two weeks and can only come on essential business.



That measure covers 11 EU countries, including France and Italy.



For another 15 EU countries with a case rate of more than 150 per 100,000, only essential travel is permitted to Portugal. Those countries include Germany and the Netherlands.



All arriving passengers must show a negative PCR test from the previous 24 hours.



Flights to and from the U.K. and Brazil remain prohibited except for repatriation flights.



