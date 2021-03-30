Nike sued Mschf for its "Satan Shoes," which were produced in partnership with rapper Lil Nas X.Full Article
Nike Sues Lil Nas X's Blood Shoes Maker Copyright Infringement Endorsing Satanism
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X
Jerusalem Post
The shoes are customized Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and "one drop of human blood" in the sole, according to a..
Nike Sues Company Making Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes
Nike is suing the company making Lil Nas X's Satan Shoe for trademark infringement.
Upworthy
Nike is suing the maker of Lil Nas X's blood shoe, claiming it has 'suffered significant harm' - including complaints from customers who 'believe that Nike is endorsing satanism'
Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement after the startup sold an Air Max 97-inspired shoe with a drop of human blood to the..
Business Insider