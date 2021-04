A three-week-high of 70265 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the United States on Monday, taking the national total to 30331798. This is higher than the 7-day average of 65382. 685 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day, which is lower than the weekly average of 995. With this, the U.S. COVID death toll rose to 550036, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hop