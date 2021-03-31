archTIS outlines key investor takeaways during Proactive Revenue Webinar

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) managing director Daniel Lai outlined key investor takeaways during this week's Proactive Revenue Webinar. The software solutions company continues to expand its customer base through key global wins along with renewals of existing customer licences including with Flinders University, a Dubai-based mobile communications provider, a large manufacturer, a health insurance provider and a life science company. Aims to be “most trusted company” Lai said: “archTIS stands for architectured trusted information sharing and we’re in a very strategic, well-funded and relevant marketplace today – one of cybersecurity. “Our mission is to be the most trusted company to safeguard the world's most sensitive information and by the end of this presentation I think you’ll get a good feel for what that is.” He said although there were many cybersecurity companies listed on the ASX, archTIS conducted itself a little differently. “What we do is build access control platforms that contextualises the axis of who you are, where you are and what device you're coming on to the companies or organisations most sensitive information - in other words we protect the crown jewels of information.” Market cap of more than $61 million Having been established for 14 years, Lai highlighted the company’s dealings with the Australian Department of Defence as well as the US Department of Defence while also outlining its Nuclear Cyber Merger product, which receives repeat customers from enormous banks in the US for around seven years. The global, growing company has a market cap of around $61.24 million and is based on a recurring revenue model. Lai said the model was ‘pretty simple’ with it comprising a 12-month contract and cash up front. AR9’s NC product is then be used as a plug-in for Microsoft businesses suites such as Dropbox, outlook, teams or SharePoint.