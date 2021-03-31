Eviction moratorium extended; Landlords in dire straits

Austin and Travis County leaders announced March 30 they’ll extend eviction moratoriums until May 1. It follows a federal move to do so. The rules protect tenants who can’t pay rent due to the pandemic, but the extensions are also forcing many landlords to sell. Kathy Smart, for example, rents out her Travis County home, but her tenant owes her nearly $6,000. “Not having the income and trying to keep up with everything — I’m behind on my car, behind on a lot of my other bills. I had…