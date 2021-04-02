AFC Energy explains how it will power Extreme E

Extreme E, the off-road all-electric SUV rally series kicks off on Saturday with the first race in the Saudi Arabia desert and the expectation is high. A broadcast audience of more than 200mln is expected, with teams consisting of a male and female driver competing in some of the world's toughest terrains in a series of events around the globe Household names taking part include former F1 World Champion, Jenson Button, who is representing his own team alongside co-driver Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky. Rally legend Sebastian Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez drive for Lewis Hamilton's X44 team while Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson are behind teh wheel for the team of Hamilton’s former teammate Nico Rosberg. Aim-listed AFC Energy PLC (LON:AFC) is providing the hydrogen fuel cells that will power the mobile generators to fuel the cars and it is a huge opportunity, it says, not only for the company but for the green economy generally. Adam Bond, AFC's chief executive, said the only emission from its fuel cells will be demineralised water. The series will provide a world-first opportunity to demonstrate an alternative viable commercial technology to the diesel generator, he adds. Extreme E will also demonstrate that the technology has the ability to work in any number of environments, whether it's hot, cold, humid, high up in the altitudes and delivering zero-emission clean power, he adds, which in this case is to charge electric vehicles.