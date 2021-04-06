Kamala Harris lists Washington D.C. condo for $1.995M

A D.C. condo belonging to Vice President Kamala Harris hit the market Monday for $1.995 million. According to Bright MLS, the 1,731-square-foot condo in the Westlight complex on 24th Street NW in West End includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms (with teak shower floors) and a den. The chef’s kitchen includes Thermador and Bosch appliances, custom island and Italian cabinetry. Parking and storage space are included in the sale. The Westlight also features a rooftop grilling terrace, private club…