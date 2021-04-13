ImagineAR signs first publishing partnership with venerated trade title Automotive Industries

ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) has announced its first publishing partnership for its augmented reality platform with venerated trade title Automotive Industries. The revenue white-label mobile app partnership agreement will allow the publication to instantly create mobile phone augmented reality immersive engagement campaigns using ImagineAR’s technology. Automotive Industries is the world's oldest continually published trade publication covering the automaking business, founded in 1895 as “The Horseless Age” before adopting its current title in 1917. READ: ImagineAR selected by two E-Sports & Gaming teams on the final Hype Sports Innovation Draft Day ImagineAR told investors that the magazine’s print plus digital audience includes a “who’s who” of decision makers in the auto industry, from car makers to suppliers. Automotive Industries publisher John Larkin said that car manufacturers are looking for new innovations to benefit their customers. “We believe computer vision AR and Alen Paul Silverrstieen's team at ImagineAR are bringing the automotive industry and the world consumers of automobiles one of the best media communication assets since the introduction of the mobile phone,” Larkin said in a statement. ImagineAR CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen told shareholders that the new partnership is its first one to solely focus on the business-to-business marketplace. “John understands the revenue impact AR can deliver to his industry publication by increasing engagement and activations around the world leveraging our white-label mobile app platform with integrated content subscription channels,” Silverrstieen said. “We are excited to transform the publishing business with Automotive Industries." Contact Angela at angela@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas