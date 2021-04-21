Derek Chauvin Convicted In George Floyd's Death; Biden Calls It 'giant Step Forward'
A 12-member jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the brutal murder of African-American George Floyd in May last year. The 46-year-old black man died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis during his arrest. "I can't breathe!", George Floyd's final words as he lay dying under the weighFull Article