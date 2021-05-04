Versus Systems plans beta test of XEO fan engagement platform for Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders title fight

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) announced plans to launch a beta test of XEO, its second screen gamified rewards platform, at the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders middleweight boxing title fight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on May 8. Versus is working with the marketing firm Frias Agency and Crush, the soda brand from Keurig Dr. Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) (FRA:DP5). XEO will allow Crush to create a unique engagement experience for fans watching the fight live, both in-stadium or watching on DAZN pay-per-view. More than 60,000 fans are expected to be in attendance, the company said, making the Canelo-Saunders fight the most-attended US sporting event since the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdowns began in March 2020. In the days leading up to the fight and during the fight itself, fans will be able to go to www.Crush-Canelo.com on their mobile devices and answer predictive questions about the weigh-in and the main event. They will also be able to play games and win daily prizes, including signed boxing gloves, DAZN codes and Crush soda. READ: Versus Systems engagement platform to include alcohol ads beginning in July Past Canelo fights have garnered more than 800,000 pay-per-view purchases, and his last televised fight in February 2021 had an audience of more than eight million TV viewers. “We are thrilled to work with Crush and Canelo on this project,” Versus CEO Matthew Pierce said in a statement. “This beta test is an opportunity to showcase innovative brands, such as Crush, and to provide engaging content for millions of Canelo fans and boxing fans in general, both in-venue and at home.” A limited audience will also be invited to access the proprietary mobile engagement platform via a live URL and a QR code that will be revealed by Canelo Alvarez and Crush on social media this week. Those fans will be able to interact with Crush-sponsored content, prizes, event trivia and polling during the fight. The experience will be available online, as well as via Android and iOS mobile devices. “The Versus XEO platform makes it possible for brands like Crush to provide Canelo fans with a unique experience, giving brands real-time access to a captive audience while increasing viewership and creating memorable experiences for sports fans,” Frias Agency CEO Andre Martelly said. Frias is the marketing and experiential agency for brands and franchises including Crush, Modelo and Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ). Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel