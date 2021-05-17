Israel's 'shocking disregard' for Palestinian civilians may be a war crime, human rights group says
Published
Amnesty International said it had documented four attacks on residential homes that killed innocent Palestinians.Full Article
Published
Amnesty International said it had documented four attacks on residential homes that killed innocent Palestinians.Full Article
“I lived as best I could, and then I died.
Be careful where you step: the grave is wide” -- (Epitaph for a Palestinian..
Twenty-one years after a massacre by Yugoslav Army soldiers in Kosovo, the trial of the alleged perpetrators is still ongoing and a..