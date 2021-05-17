Child tax credit: Families will start receiving monthly advance payments July 15
Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit and allowed families to receive half of the payments in advance monthly installments.
Millions of middle and low-income families across the U.S. will soon get monthly cash payments beginning in July. Hermela Aregawi..
Eligible families will be paid $300 for each child under 6.