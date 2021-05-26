Esports Entertainment becomes the official esports tournament provider of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) has announced a multi-year partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers (Cavs) to be the NBA franchise's official esports tournament platform provider. The company will operate three co-branded esports tournaments a year for the Cavs utilizing its Esports Gaming League (EGL) platform. As a Cavs partner, Esports Entertainment will receive courtside LED signage at all regular-season home games during the upcoming 2021-2022 season and will be the presenting partner of an annual esports-themed night. "Our EGL platform continues to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises," Esports Entertainment CEO Grant Johnson said in a statement. "We are delighted to announce the Cavs as our first NBA team partnership. Our robust tournament platform will help the Cavs strengthen connections with their fans while providing new avenues for engagement." READ: Esports Entertainment inks deal to acquire Swedish and Spanish-licensed sports betting operator Bethard The partnership also includes Cavs Legion GC, the team's NBA 2K League affiliate, with brand exposure on the player's physical jerseys and virtually in-game. Cavs Legion will also host an upcoming NBA 2K tournament operated by EGL. "The growing popularity of esports provides a great opportunity for our team to create deeper connections and engagement with our fans," Cleveland Cavaliers VP of Global Corporate partnerships Matt O'Brien said. "We think these tournaments will be very popular with our fans and a fun way to compete in an entertaining and social environment with gamers from across the world." EGL enables live and online events where gamers can compete and enjoy esports and video games content on a proprietary technology platform. Its services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches and online branded tournaments. "Working with the Cavs and other top teams in the NFL, NHL, and more provide a strong validation of the quality of our robust platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale, high-profile deployments," Esports Entertainment Group Esports president Magnus Leppäniemi said. Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel