Irish Fest continues to plan for August festival

In late August, Henry Maier Festival Park will be reactivated with the return of Milwaukee's Irish Fest from Aug. 20-22 and Mexican Fiesta Aug. 27-29. Other ethnic festivals including Pride Fest, Polish Fest, German Fest and Festa Italiana all made the decision to cancel their festivals in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. "It has been a challenge that we are glad we went on," CelticMKE's executive director Mike Mitchell said. "We’re very excited and happy with some of the recent…