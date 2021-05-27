Irish Fest continues to plan for August festival

Irish Fest continues to plan for August festival

bizjournals

Published

In late August, Henry Maier Festival Park will be reactivated with the return of Milwaukee's Irish Fest from Aug. 20-22 and Mexican Fiesta Aug. 27-29. Other ethnic festivals including Pride Fest, Polish Fest, German Fest and Festa Italiana all made the decision to cancel their festivals in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. "It has been a challenge that we are glad we went on," CelticMKE's executive director Mike Mitchell said. "We’re very excited and happy with some of the recent…

Full Article