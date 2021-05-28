S&P/ASX 200 hits 15-month high as material, banking shares surge

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) rallied as much 1.25% to 7,183 points earlier today, its best level since February 20, 2020. The materials sector was leading the gains with financials, energy, industrials and consumer staples also lending support. BHP Group (ASX:BHP) was one of the biggest gainers on the ASX 200 rising 3.13%. Two of the big four banks were also contributing with Commonwealth Bank (ASX:CBA) lifting 1.05% and Westpac (ASX:WBC) rising 1.26%. Immugene shares surge Immugene (ASX:IMU) is continuing to add to its recent gains, lifting another 7% today. The stock is up 355% so far in 2021 having surged by 215% in 2020. Imugene recently entered into a licensing agreement with City of Hope National Medical Center in the US covering a novel combination immunotherapy. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) (+20.00%), Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) (+16.67%), Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) (+12.13%), PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) (+12.50%), Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (+13.64%) and Roots Sustainable Agricultural Techn Ltd (ASX:ROO) (+16.67%). Proactive news headlines: Peninsula Energy secures commitments for A$15 million equity raising for uranium purchase Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) (OTCMKTS:PENMF) (FRA:P1M) has received commitments from institutional and high net worth investors for A$13.4 million through a share placement at 15 cents per share. Andromeda Metals higher on signing high purity alumina MoU with AEM Technologies Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has signed an MoU with AEM Technologies Inc to explore a joint technical and commercial development under which the company can access AEM’s patented process to construct a facility to produce high purity alumina (HPA) using ADN kaolin. Ora Banda Mining hits further broad, high-grade gold during Golden Eagle underground diamond drilling at Davyhurst Project Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (FRA:M6N) has received further broad, high-grade results in resource extension and infill diamond drilling at Golden Eagle deposit within the wider Davyhurst Gold Project in Western Australia, supporting pre-mining expectations and providing important information into remodelling the Southern Mining Area. European Lithium gets all-clear to finalise definitive feasibility study for Wolfsberg project European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VIE:ELI) has received the all-clear to finalise a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Wolfsberg Lithium Project in the heart of Europe following the settlement of a legal dispute. Buru Energy takes another step towards its major exploration program with Ensign Rig 963 being mobilised to drill site Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) (OTCMKTS:BRNGF) (FRA:BUD) has taken another step towards its 2021 exploration program at the Canning Basin Joint Venture with Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) (FRA:ORL) with mobilisation of the Ensign 963 drilling rig underway. Carnavale Resources wraps up Phase 3 aircore drilling on exploration fast-track at Kookynie Gold Project Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) (FRA:YBB) has successfully completed its third aircore drilling program of 135 holes for 7,432 metres at the Kookynie Gold Project 60 kilometres south of Leonora in the Western Australian Goldfields. Alchemy Resources completes phase one drill program at Karonie Gold Project Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) (FRA:45A) has completed 27 holes for 3,121 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling within its 100%-owned Karonie Gold Project in Western Australia.