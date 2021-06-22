Sativa Wellness to open fortieth clinic

Sativa Wellness Group Inc (LON:SWEL) said it will open its fortieth clinic on Tuesday and is also expecting to list shortly through the NHS Patient Access service. The cannabidiol (CBD) products firm said travel restrictions are also continuing to “keep revenues flowing into the group” through its clinic network, which are currently serving a “high level of demand” for coronavirus (COVID-19) tests from business travellers heading to countries on the UK government’s Amber list. WATCH: Sativa Wellness research could be revolutionary for CBD spaceSativa Wellness research could be revolutionary for CBD space Sativa also said it has introduced blood testing for COVID-19 immune response through some of its clinics, adding that it expects listing approval on Patient Access to boost its customer numbers further. "[Second quarter] revenues are very strong. Sativa has much to look forward to as restricted international travel remains reliant on PCR testing and blood testing for vaccine validation comes on stream", Sativa executive chairman Geremy Thomas said in a statement.