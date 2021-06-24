Jack Nathan Health taps Michael A Pangia as strategic advisor as it eyes rapid business expansion

Jack Nathan Medical Corp (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF), operating as Jack Nathan Health, named industry veteran Michael A Pangia as its strategic advisor as the company focuses on an aggressive expansion blueprint. Pangia has over 25 years of leadership experience in the financial and technology sector. In his new role, Pangia will provide executive oversight on strategic initiatives while working closely with Mike Marchelletta, the co-founder and interim CEO at Jack Nathan Health. Given Jack Nathan Health’s anticipated growth, Pangia will leverage his global capital markets experience to help establish “new relationships that will provide the company with more financial flexibility as it enters the next phase of its growth plans,” said the company. READ: Jack Nathan Health opens new clinic in British Columbia-based Walmart, reports 4Q and fiscal 2021 results Pangia previously served as CEO at Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) (FRA:HSD1), a top provider of wireless transmission solutions. He has held executive leadership roles spanning sales, finance, services, and operations, while also serving as a key member of the Nortel Networks leadership team. Since his tenure at Aviat Networks, he has served as an associate with the Creative Destruction Lab, a seed-stage program for science and tech companies, mentoring leadership teams in the areas of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and life sciences. He was recently made chief operating officer of Westmount Park Investments. Jack Nathan Health has expanded its reach this year throughout Canada and Mexico, with more clinic openings anticipated. It has acquired additional medical centres and MedSpas in addition to new Walmart clinic expansions with a larger storefront presence. “New strategic initiatives are being pursued, which could further expedite the company’s growth and earnings potential,” said the company. While the pandemic presents a near-term challenge, Jack Nathan Health’s rapid growth spurred the board to engage Pangia to help the company with its aggressive expansion plans. In a statement, Jack Nathan Board Chairman Neil J Labatte said: “We are excited to bring Michael onboard as an advisor as he brings a wealth of global executive experience in a public market setting. He has a proven track record, and a vast capital markets network that can be leveraged.” Meanwhile, Pangia said the company has “tremendous potential” to expand its footprint and services. “This is an inflection point for the company and I will do all that I can to deliver value to the JNH team and its shareholders,” said Pangia. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at uttara@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive