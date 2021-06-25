Emergency Declared In Florida As 4 Killed, Dozens Missing In Miami-Dade Building Collapse
A state of emergency has been declared in Florida after at least four people died and several others were injured in a 12-storey residential building collapse in Miami-Dade County. The governor's office said 100 people are missing after the structural collapse of Champlain Towers, a residential condominium at Collins Avenue in Surfside, South Florida, in the early morning hours of Thursday. U.SFull Article