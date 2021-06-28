Guild Esports pro-player wins Fortnite Champion Series All-Star Showdown

Guild Esports PLC (LON:GILD) said it won its third major trophy after its pro-player, Tai Starčič (TaySon), achieved first place in the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) All-Star Showdown on June 26. The company, which fields professional players in video game competitions under the Guild banner, said the prize money amounted to US$150,000. Guild's previous victories include wins at the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) European Grand Finals in March 2021 and first place in the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) EU Spring Regional in April 2021. Guild Esports' pro-players Henrik Mclean (Hen) and Jannis Matwin (JannisZ) both secured a top 40 placement, finishing 27th and 38th respectively in the FNCS. All five of Guild Esports’ professional Fortnite gamers qualified to compete, earning the team a total of US$167,000 in prize money from the event. READ: Guild Esports pro-gamers qualify for Fortnite Championship Series All-Star Showdown "To see Guild win a third major trophy in such quick succession is incredible,” said chief executive Kal Hourd. “The hard work and dedication everyone has put in, from our players and coaches to sports psychologists, is delivering world-class results in some of the biggest esports tournaments. This latest victory is also a testament to Guild's academy model which is aiding players to consistently perform at their best."