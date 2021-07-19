Media: Kasie Hunt leaves NBC News

Kasie Hunt is leaving NBC after being of the network's leading correspondents on Capitol Hill. Variety reports that Hunt is moving to CNN, although representatives did not confirm anything. Hunt has been with NBC News since 2013, working on MSNBC and NBC News Now, its streaming news service. Most recently, she was the Capitol Hill correspondent and host of an early morning news show, "Way Too Early." She announced her departure on Friday's show. This comes as news networks ramps up streaming…