'Critical workers' to be exempt from self-isolation if identified as a close contact

A number of "critical workers" will be exempt from self-isolating for work purposes if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, Boris Johnson has said.Full Article
Covid: Critical workers to avoid close contact isolation
People performing "critical" tasks including air traffic controllers will be exempt under new rules.
