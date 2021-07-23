Masks making a comeback as Covid cases rise

Austin and Travis County health officials elevated the area to Stage 4 Covid-19 risk-based guidelines Friday as the delta variant accelerates the rise in cases. Stage 4 recommendations are to put masks back on regardless of vaccination status, and those who aren’t fully vaccinated to avoid travel and dining/shopping unless it’s essential. A mask mandate is not expected, but many businesses have reported that they are voluntarily masking up and enforcing social distancing again. As of Friday…