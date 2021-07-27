Jeff Bezos offers to cover $2B in costs if NASA gives moon lander contract to Blue Origin

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos wants his company to land on the moon and he's offering to waive billions in costs if NASA gives him the chance. In an open letter to NASA head Bill Nelson, Bezos laid out his proposal of shaving two years' worth of costs off a government contract for Kent-based Blue Origin to develop a lunar lander. He also took aim at NASA's choice in April to award one contract to Blue Origin rival SpaceX. Instead of "investing in two competing lunar landers as originally intended,"…