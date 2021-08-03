Ann Wagner announces re-election bid for Missouri's 2nd congressional district
Published
Ann Wagner said Tuesday she'll run for reelection as U.S. representative for Missouri's 2nd District in 2022. The Republican has represented the district since 2013, having last year held off a challenge from Democrat Jill Schupp. "I'm running for reelection to Congress because Missourians need a principled, experienced fighter who will hold the Biden Administration accountable and stand up for what we believe and hold dear to our hearts," Wagner said in a statement posted early Tuesday to social…Full Article