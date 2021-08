Louis Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person, according to Forbes real-time billionaires list. With a total net worth of $199.9 billion, Arnault now tops the billionaires list ahead of Bezos whose net worth stood at $194.9 billion. While Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk is placed third with a net worth of $185.5 billion.