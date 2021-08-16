Japan extends, expands coronavirus emergency as cases surge

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s “state of emergency” for curbing surging COVID-19 cases will continue through Sept. 12 rather than ending at the end of this month as initially planned, the government decided Monday



With the pandemic continuing to spread in the country, the emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, and three other regions which started in July would be prolonged and expanded.



The measures were enforced throughout the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, which took place with no spectators from the general public allowed in the stands. With the latest extension, they emergency will remain in force the Tokyo Paralympics, which open Aug. 24 and close on Sept. 5.



“The surge in infections is reaching alarming record highs,” , Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters after meeting with other ministers about the move.



The decision will become official Tuesday, Suga said, adding that beefing up hospital care was “a priority,” and people waiting at home to get hospitalized were getting checkups by phone.



Japan’s emergency centers around asking eateries and bars to close at 8:00 p.m. and to not serve alcohol. The measure will also be expanded to apply to several prefectures such as Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka, currently under a less severe cautionary “quasi-emergency.”



Daily reported cases have been reaching record highs in many areas, hovering at about 5,000 each day during the last week for Tokyo. The tally was lower on Monday at under 3,000, but still a a record for a Monday, when, which cover the previous 24 hours are generally lower following the weekend.



Local mayors and governors have prodded the national government to get emergencies declared to send a stronger message to discourage people from going out.



“We feel the situation has reached an extremely serious and...