Havilah Resources delivers promising RC drilling discovery

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) is encouraged by preliminary results from recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Cockburn prospect, part of its 100%-owned Mutooroo Copper-Cobalt-Gold Project, that reveal a quartz-sulphide lode discovery. The Mutooroo Project Area near Broken Hill in Far West NSW contains 195,000 tonnes of copper, 20,200 tonnes of cobalt and 82,100 ounces of gold to date in a massive sulphide lode and is one of the highest-grade sulphide cobalt deposits associated with copper in Australia. Earlier exploration at the Cockburn prospect, which is 45 kilometres southwest of the mining centre, produced highly anomalous surface geochemical samples containing up to 0.26% copper, 0.16% cobalt and 1.03 g/t gold. These results were backed by Havilah’s 2018 systematic surface lag sampling and rock chip sampling program. "Similarities to Mutooroo lode" “Our drilling shows that the subtle gossan outcrop at the Cockburn prospect is the surface expression of a quartz-sulphide lode at depth, with general similarities to the Mutooroo massive sulphide lode," Havilah’s technical director Dr Chris Giles said. “The 10-20-metre-wide sulphide mineralised zone discovered is promising and further drilling and assaying will be required to determine the economic significance of the discovery. “This is one of many promising prospects that we plan to drill in the Mutooroo Project Area and highlights the prospectivity for new sulphide discoveries within trucking distance of the Mutooroo deposit.” New discovery Today’s results from four RC drill holes at Cockburn have produced a new 10-20-metre-wide quartz-sulphide lode discovery. Logging of the RC drill chips indicates abundant vein quartz, pyrite (iron sulphide) and lesser chalcopyrite (copper sulphide), supported by Niton XRF analyser results showing anomalous copper and cobalt. Follow-up field checking by Havilah geologists identified the likely source of the geochemical anomaly as a sulphide gossan (a geological term that refers to the usually distinctive iron-rich cap rock that forms from the complete oxidation of underlying sulphide minerals – in this case mostly pyrite) that returned up to 0.4% copper and 0.15% cobalt in Niton XRF readings. The subtle gossan outcrop is restricted to an area of a few tens of square metres while gossan surface scree covers a larger area. Havilah still has at least 1.5 kilometres of strike to be drill tested pending receipt of laboratory assays. First drilling in 50 years Havilah will now turn its attention to drilling at the Mutooroo West prospect, 4 kilometres northwest of the Mutooroo deposit. This will be the first drilling at this prospect for more than 50 years. Several RC drill holes are planned to test for shallow copper-cobalt mineralisation near the base of oxidation, and specifically testing a priority one AEM (airborne electromagnetic) bedrock conductor.