American Eagle reveals plan for new denim brand and announces new logistics company buy

Look for South Side-based American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to debut a new denim brand in the coming weeks. Amid reporting its quarterly earnings, the company's Executive Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein revealed the new plan in the question and answer session with the company's analysts. "We are working on a new denim concept that will be introduced in the next few weeks," Schottenstein told analysts. "This is something we’ve been working on for the last 12 months." He added the…