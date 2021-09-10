Five things you need to know today, and Falconry 101

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know to start your busy business day. From our ACBJ national bureau: Yesterday afternoon the Biden administration said it will order large employers to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine or require weekly testing for unvaccinated workers. The requirement, which will come in the form of a rule from the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, will apply to all employers with 100 or more employees. Chef Daniel…