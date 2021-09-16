Milwaukee Bucks hire first female play-by-play announcer

The Milwaukee Bucks hired the team's first female play-by-play television announcer Lisa Byington, who replaces Jim Paschke. Paschke retired at the end of the 2020-2021 season after a 35-year career with the Bucks. Byington will serve as the team's play-by-play announcer for all games on Bally Sports Wisconsin, the Bucks' television partner. Not only is she the first female play-by-play announcer for the team, but the first in all major men's professional sports. “We are so excited to welcome…