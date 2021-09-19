SpaceX civilian crew splashes down safely
The crew of Inspiration4, the first all-civilian group to venture into space, have splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida.Full Article
A SpaceX capsule carrying the first all-civilian crew into space has touched back down on Earth after three days in orbit.