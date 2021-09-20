The US will relax restrictions for vaccinated travelers from the EU and UK
Vaccinated people from the UK and EU will be allowed to travel to the US starting in November, according to a report from the Financial Times.Full Article
So you’ve finally booked that vacation you’ve been daydreaming about for months and a Covid-related change happens...
France Joins Other EU Nations, in Banning Unvaccinated, American Travelers.
France has removed the United States from its safe..