Google plans to buy a massive Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion

Google plans to buy a Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion, a sign of its commitment to New York and to office space amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Google's investments in its campus presence in New York City will give the company the capacity to hire more than 2,000 people in there "in the coming years," Ruth Porat, its chief financial officer, said. The tech giant on Tuesday said it intends to buy St. John’s Terminal to serve as the anchor of the company's new campus in the Hudson…