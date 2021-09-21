Google to Spend $2.1 Billion on Manhattan Office Building
Published
The technology giant has built a sprawling campus on the West Side of Manhattan and has 12,000 employees in the city.Full Article
Published
The technology giant has built a sprawling campus on the West Side of Manhattan and has 12,000 employees in the city.Full Article
The price Google paid was the highest paid for a U.S. office building since 2018, according to commercial realtors.
The purchase in Manhattan is the priciest in the U.S. since the pandemic began.