Netflix buys Roald Dahl's story portfolio

Willy Wonka, Matilda, The BFG and Fantastic Mr. Fox belong to Netflix now. The network has purchased the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and acquired the rights to the beloved author’s portfolio of children’s books, announcing plans to “bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.” A tweet announcing the deal showed the wrapper being peeled off a Wonka Bar to reveal a "golden ticket" with the Netflix logo. The tweet also includes a quote…