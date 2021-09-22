Cameo lands on LinkedIn's list of top 50 U.S. startups

Which startups do Americans want to work for the most? Fintech companies like Better and Brex, consumer brands like Glossier and Brooklinen, and Chicago celebrity shoutout app Cameo. That's according to LinkedIn's annual list of the top 50 U.S. startups. Each year LinkedIn works to identify the most in-demand emerging brands based on where prospective employees want to work. LinkedIn said it compiles its list by analyzing things like employee growth, jobseeker interest and how well startups have…